Torrential rains, gusts of wind and electric shocks hit the Cuban capital and the western region of the country early Wednesday morning, leaving a landscape of landslides, fallen trees, flooding, completely flooded streets and power outages.

He National Institute of Meteorology explained that the presence of the fifth cold front in the country and a high humidity content stimulated precipitation, air currents and lightning storms.

“In the capital, 131.7 millimeters have been recorded at the Casa Blanca meteorological station, while in the rain gauges of the Institute of Hydraulic Resources, 294.0 millimeters were recorded in Jaimanita, and 229.0 millimeters in the Bacuranao Reservoir, belonging to the capital municipalities of Playa and Guanabacoa, respectively,” said a part of the Institute.

In the populous neighborhood of Central Havana, a building that was already in poor condition collapsed and in Eastern Havana at least one other house suffered the same fate.The Associated Press found on a tour.

A total balance of the damage caused is unknown, but at midday on Wednesday the water had not yet subsided in many of the capital's main arteries.

“Around 10 at night it began to rain heavily. Around four in the morning the river (Cojimar, a small tributary of water) began to turn (turn and overflow),” according to Orlando Moracé, 25 years old and who occupies an urban plot in Eastern Havana, at the exit of the Bay tunnel.

His house was completely submerged, his furniture floated and his appliances were still underwater. Sweet potato and banana plantations for the Moracén family's domestic consumption were destroyed.

The downpours also affected the provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque, in the west of the island. The bad weather is expected to continue and there will be rough seas on the north coast.

For its part, the Havana Electric Company reported that there were “significant effects” on the service with damage to dozens of circuits and in the morning 190 complaints had been received about interruptions.

It was also reported that public transportation in some areas had to be diverted while the water receded and the damage to the streets and sidewalks was determined.

No human losses were recorded.

mm

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions