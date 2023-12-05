Nowadays, when teleworking has become the norm for many, choosing the right laptop goes beyond just looking at the hard drive or RAM.

Among the multitude of options on the market, the processor emerges as a crucial component that determines the performance of your team. The diversity of brands and models is impressive, ranging from affordable options to exclusive high-end alternatives.

However, it is essential to emphasize that the decision lies solely with you. You know your work pace and your needs, the key being to acquire a machine that perfectly fits your style.

It is important to mention that there are two main brands of processors on the market, which are used for both laptops and desktop computers: Intel and AMD.

The perception that one is better than the other is no longer valid; both offer a comparable return on your investment. The real difference lies in the CPU models they offer, and this is where your decision comes into play.

Intel

Intel is the leading brand in processors. Its Core line offers a wide range of options, from entry-level chips to high-end models, there is something for all tastes and budgets.

Los Intel processors They are divided into four series:

i3: These processors are entry-level processors, ideal for basic tasks such as browsing the Internet, watching videos or working with productivity applications, such as Word or Excel, for example. i5: They are considered mid-range options, which are usually used for more demanding tasks, such as editing videos or photos with graphic design programs. i7: This series is high-end, ideal for more demanding tasks, such as professional video editing, 3D design or video games. i9: These are the premium range models, which are mainly used for the creation of high-resolution multimedia content, video game development or rendering.

AMD

AMD, for its part, is the second leading brand in the development of microprocessors. Their famous line Ryzen has effectively positioned itself in the market as a reliable and affordable option.

Like Intel, this Taiwanese company offers users options ranging from low-end to high-end.

The most interesting thing is that the prices of their processors are usually slightly cheaper, so you can find low-cost laptops without sacrificing power and performance.

AMD Ryzen processors are divided into four series:

Ryzen 3: It is the low-end model, which is ideal for basic tasks such as browsing the web, watching videos or using office programs. Ryzen 5: These processors offer medium-high performance. They are well suited to activities that require more power, such as editing images or videos, playing video games, or using graphic design programs. Ryzen 7: They belong to the highest range on the market. They offer optimal performance for activities that require a high level of processing, such as professional video editing or 3D design. Ryzen 9: These processors are the best of the best. With them you can do everything from editing 4K videos to creating your own games. If you want maximum performance, these are the ones you need.

Processors with integrated graphics

Processors are an essential part of any computer, but they are not the only components that determine its performance. You must also take into account the type of graphics card your computer uses, as it influences image quality and the ability to run advanced games and programs.

There are two main types of graphics cards: the integrated and the dedicated. Integrated graphics cards are part of the processor and share memory with it, making them cheaper and more efficient, but also less powerful.

Dedicated graphics cards are independent of the processor and have their own memory, which allows them to offer superior performance, but they also consume more power and space.

Some laptops combine both types of graphics cards to adapt to the user’s needs, and this is where the main brands in the sector come into play: Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. Each of them has its own range of products, with different characteristics and benefits.

Intel has the Arc series, its new generation of dedicated graphics cards that promise to compete with AMD and NVIDIA in the gaming and content creation market. It offers high performance, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and multi-display support.

AMD has the graphics Radeon RXboth integrated and dedicated, which are based on the RDNA 2 architecture to offer a fluid and realistic gaming experience.

RX graphics feature technologies such as Smart Access Memory, FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Boost, which optimize memory usage, improve image quality and increase frames per second.

NVIDIA presents its GeForce cards, which are the most popular among gamers and professional creators. They are characterized by their power, efficiency and innovation, incorporating functions such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast and Studio, which improve performance, latency, sound and video editing.

What processor to choose when buying your laptop?

LG

The processor is one of the most important components in a laptop as it determines its performance and speed. Depending on the tasks you are going to perform, you will need a processor of one level or another.

Low-end processors, such as Intel Core i3 o AMD Ryzen 3, are suitable for simple tasks, such as browsing the Internet, watching videos or using office applications. They have a cheaper price and consume less energy, but they do not offer great performance.

On the other hand, mid-range models, such as the Intel Core i5 o AMD Ryzen 5, are a good option for advanced tasks, such as photo or video editing. Their cost is intermediate, so they offer a balance between performance and consumption.

Finally, the models Core i7 e i9as well as the Ryzen 7 y Ryzen 9, are the best option for demanding tasks. However, you require a good investment to get one of these, since its price is high, but in the end you will find the best performance, power and speed.