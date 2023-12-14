They are finally here. We have known about their existence for months and we were looking forward to them because objectively the Intel Core Ultra processors with 'Meteor Lake' microarchitecture are the most innovative released by Intel during the last few years. At the end of last August we had the opportunity to visit the semiconductor plants that this company has in Malaysia, and there we were able to physically see these CPUs for the first time, although at that time they had not yet shown them in operation.

In any case, what makes these chips attractive on paper is their cover letter. They are the first manufactured using Intel 4 photolithography, they incorporate three different types of cores to optimize their efficiency, they have a more ambitious graphic logic than their predecessors and they are, on paper, much more capable when executing artificial intelligence processes. At the moment Intel has only released the versions for laptops, but in all likelihood the Intel Core Ultra chips for desktops will arrive in the coming weeks.

Intel Core Ultra Series H and U processors: technical specifications

Intel Core ultra 7 165h

intel core ultra 7 155h

intel core ultra 5 135h

intel core ultra 5 125h

total cores

16 (6+8+2)

16 (6+8+2)

14 (4+8+2)

14 (4+8+2)

execution threads

22

22

18

18

intel smart cache

24 MB

24 MB

18 MB

18 MB

maximum frequency cores ar

Up to 5 GHz

Up to 4.8 GHz

Up to 4.6 GHz

Up to 4.5 GHz

maximum frequency cores ae

Up to 3.8 GHz

Up to 3.8 GHz

Up to 3.6 GHz

Up to 3.6 GHz

graphical logic

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

maximum frequency graphics

Up to 2.3 GHz

Up to 2.25 GHz

Up to 2.2 GHz

Up to 2.2 GHz

very high efficiency cores

8

8

7

7

neural processor

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

neural computing engines

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

pci express lines

1 (x8) Gen 5 + 3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

1 (x8) Gen 5 + 3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

1 (x8) Gen 5 + 3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

1 (x8) Gen 5 + 3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

fastest memory supported

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

maximum memory capacity

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

maximum turbo consumption

115 watts

115 watts

115 watts

115 watts

basic consumption

64 watts

64 watts

64 watts

64 watts

Intel Core ultra 7 165u

intel core ultra 7 155u

intel core ultra 5 135u

intel core ultra 5 125u

total cores

12 (2+8+2)

12 (2+8+2)

12 (2+8+2)

12 (2+8+2)

execution threads

14

14

14

14

intel smart cache

12 MB

12 MB

12 MB

12 MB

maximum frequency cores ar

Up to 4.9 GHz

Up to 4.8 GHz

Up to 4.4 GHz

Up to 4.3 GHz

maximum frequency cores ae

Up to 3.8 GHz

Up to 3.8 GHz

Up to 3.6 GHz

Up to 3.6 GHz

graphical logic

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

maximum frequency graphics

Up to 2 GHz

Up to 1.95 GHz

Up to 1.9 GHz

Up to 1.85 GHz

very high efficiency cores

4

4

4

4

neural processor

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

Intel AI Boost

neural computing engines

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

2 x Gen3

pci express lines

3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

3 (x4) Gen 4 + 8 (x1, x2, x4) Gen 4

fastest memory supported

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

DDR5-5600 y LPDDR5/x-7467

maximum memory capacity

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

64 GB (LPDDR5) y 96 GB (DDR5)

maximum turbo consumption

57 watts

57 watts

57 watts

57 watts

basic consumption

15 watts

15 watts

15 watts

15 watts

'Meteor Lake' introduces very important innovations in Intel CPUs

Intel 4 lithography is one of the pillars on which these processors stand, but they are also supported by other very important innovations. One of them consists of logic distribution into several different functional blocks that Intel calls tiles (this word literally means 'tiles' or 'tiles' in English) that are connected by high-performance links.

However, these functional blocks are part of two different physical structures that can be manufactured using different integration technologies if necessary, so their philosophy is similar to that of the chiplets implemented by AMD in its Ryzen processors. The first of them is called NOC (Network-On-Chip) and the second IO (Input-Output).





The NOC brings together two tiles known as Compute Tile and Graphics Tile, as well as the NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which is the logic specialized in the execution of artificial intelligence algorithms; the memory controller and one of the two power management modules. The other physical block of the processor, known as IO, incorporates the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controllers, the PCI Express link management logic, the USB controllers or the logic that is responsible for sound reproduction, among other functional blocks. . This disaggregated architecture in which the CPU is organized into several different functional blocks with physical entity aims to increase the scalability and energy efficiency of the processor.





The high-performance, high-efficiency cores that Intel introduced in the Alder Lake architecture reside within the Compute Tile, although they are different from both the comparable Alder Lake and Raptor Lake cores. Intel engineers have developed two different microarchitectures that they call 'Redwood Cove' (for high-performance cores) and 'Crestmont' (for high-efficiency cores) with the purpose of increasing their performance and optimizing their energy efficiency. .

These CPUs have a third type of general-purpose cores known as 'Low Power E-cores'.

Within the SOC Tile reside the NPU, the main memory controller or the logic that is responsible for sending the video signal to the monitor, among other functional blocks. However, it also brings together a third type of general purpose cores known as efficient low power cores (Low Power E-cores). Yes, surprisingly the 'Meteor Lake' processors incorporate three different types of cores.

In 'Meteor Lake' Intel engineers have taken the idea of ​​hybrid architecture to the extreme. And it looks good. The introduction of a third type of cores even more efficient than the E-cores that the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors have proposed is an attempt to increase the energy efficiency of these new CPUs. In fact, the threads of execution by default will be assigned to the new efficient low-power cores.





If Intel Thread Director, which is the component that decides at runtime on which core each thread should be processed, determines that a particular thread requires more power, it will go to one of the efficient cores (E-cores). And if it still demands greater productivity, it will end in one of the high performance cores (P-Cores). This strategy clearly reflects that with 'Meteor Lake' Intel wants to put an end once and for all to the high average consumption of its latest generations of microprocessors. We can easily intuit the role of the IO Tile within the SoC: it collects a part of the logic that is responsible for the input and output operations of the CPU.

The next slide summarizes the main contributions of Intel 4 lithography compared to Intel 7, its predecessor. As can be expected, this new integration technology allows for a perceptible increase in the density of transistors per unit area because it has a beneficial impact on all the physical parameters of the logic. However, the most shocking thing is that, according to Intel, this lithography is at least 20% more efficient than Intel 7. It will be very interesting to see this when we have the opportunity to thoroughly analyze these processors in our own facilities.





The next slide is interesting because it shows the difference if we stick to its consumption between the Intel Core i7-1370P microprocessor for laptops and the one that is destined to be its successor: the new Intel Core Ultra 7 165H. The latter, according to Intel, consumes approximately 1,150 milliwatts when playing Netflix video using the efficient low-power cores housed in the SoC tile, while the i7-1370P chip consume 25% moreapproximately 1,540 milliwatts, when carrying out this same task using its high-performance and high-efficiency cores.





The graphics logic implemented by Intel in these processors is an “old” acquaintance: Arc. It will be interesting to test its performance when the first laptops equipped with these CPUs are available (according to Intel they are soon to be released), but, as we can see in the next slide, its specifications do not look bad at all. In any case, the most interesting thing is that Intel promises us that this graphics hardware multiplies the raw performance of its predecessor by two. And also its performance per watt.





One last important feature of Intel Core Ultra processors that is worth not overlooking is that they have been designed to optimize execution of artificial intelligence processes. In fact, depending on their characteristics, they can be executed by the GPU logic, by the NPU, or even by the CPU. There is no doubt that this is an ingenious heterogeneous processing strategy. It will be interesting to see how these processors perform in this usage scenario.





