When Pat Gelsinger first stated in October 2022 that Intel will have the best transistors in the world in 2025, it was reasonable to accept it as an advertising slogan. Or as a rousing maneuver in the midst of lean times. It could even have been simply bravado intended to strengthen your company before a medium with the visibility that The Wall Street Journal currently has. However, little by little we are seeing that Gelsinger was not bluffing.

It is still early to say that Intel will meet its schedule and will be able to have its 18A (1.8 nm) lithographic node ready during the second half of 2024. But the movements it has made during the last twelve months invite us to take it seriously the statements made by Pat Gelsinger more than a year ago. For now, during the last few days this company is attracting attention in the global semiconductor industry because it is about to receive the first extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and high aperture lithography equipment on the planet.

This sophisticated machine has been designed and manufactured by the Dutch company ASML with the collaboration of engineers from Intel itself, and there is no doubt that It is an essential piece in the itinerary that Gelsinger and his acolytes have set for the next two years. However, Intel's strategy is ambitious enough to go beyond lithography equipment. In fact, one of the most important ingredients in its recipe is to further develop an already highly competitive network of chip manufacturing plants.

Intel is going to strengthen itself even more in a country immersed in conflict: Israel

On June 19, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, formalized an agreement with Intel that sought to build a new cutting-edge semiconductor factory that will be housed next to its current Kiryat Gat chip plant, located not far from Tel Aviv. . At that time the only official information we had was that these facilities would cost 25 billion dollars and would begin production tests of integrated circuits in 2027. That agreement has just been formalized, so now we know something else: the Israeli State will deliver to Intel a subsidy of 3.2 billion dollars to develop this new plant.

Intel is going to spend at least $80 billion developing several cutting-edge semiconductor plants

The situation in which Israel currently finds itself is very different and much more worrying than the one it enjoyed in June, when Netanyahu announced the agreement he had reached with Intel. Even so, it is evident that the construction of the new factory continues.

In any case, this plant is just one of the pawns that the company led by Pat Gelsinger has placed on the board. And over the next few years, at least $80 billion will be spent on setting up several cutting-edge semiconductor plants.

Intel has confirmed that it will invest $4.6 billion in new facilities to be located in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as a further $13 billion in the expansion of its factory in Leixlip, Ireland. The purpose of the improvement of this last plant will be to double its chip manufacturing capacity in the Intel node 4.

The joint cost of the facilities in which we have just investigated and that of the factory that this company plans to build in Magdeburg (Germany) amounts to 80 billion dollars. And we cannot ignore that it is also developing two new semiconductor plants in Arizona (United States) that will cost 20 billion dollars. This is putting all the meat on the grill.

