NVIDIA's dominance over the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware industry is ironclad. Currently, the company led by Jensen Huang accounts for nearly 80% of the AI ​​chip market, and although it competes with AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon, nothing seems to indicate that your dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term. However, the recipe for its success is not just its GPUs; CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) technology also plays an essential role in your business.

Most of the artificial intelligence projects that are currently being developed are implemented on CUDA. This technology brings together the compiler and development tools used by programmers to develop their software for NVIDIA GPUs, and replacing it with another option in projects already underway is a problem. Huawei, which aims to take over a significant portion of this market in China, has CANN (Compute Architecture for Neural Networks), which is its alternative to CUDA, but there are other options on the table.

Pat Gelsinger assures that the industry is determined to leave CUDA behind

As I mentioned in the first lines of this article, Intel is one of the large technology companies that compete with NVIDIA in the AI ​​hardware market. And in this context it is evident that CUDA represents an obstacle that it is necessary to tear down, especially if we do not overlook that it is a technology closely linked to NVIDIA hardware. Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, has gotten wet and explained what his company's official position is in the context of the AI ​​sector.

“The entire industry is determined to remove CUDA from the market […] We see it as a small, shallow ditch,” defends Pat Gelsinger

“The entire industry is determined to remove CUDA from the market […] We see it as a shallow and small moat, so we are motivated to propose a broader set of technologies both to address training, innovation or data science,” Gelsinger defended just a few hours ago within the framework of the event. “AI Everywhere” that was just held in New York. However, this is not the only interesting information that this executive has given us.

During his statement he also assured that Google and OpenAI are two of the companies with great specific weight in the AI ​​industry that they want to leave CUDA behind. Intel's ambition in this field is beyond doubt, something that Gelsinger does not hide in the least: “We are going to pursue all the commercial opportunities that arise and compete with NVIDIA, AMD, etc. We are going to be a key player in this industry”.

It is possible that in the medium or long term Pat Gelsinger's wishes will materialize, but in the short term NVIDIA has the upper hand. As long as it continues to be the company that sells the most AI hardware, and by far, CUDA will continue to have iron health. There is no doubt about that. NVIDIA predicts that the last quarter of the current fiscal year will be even better than the one it just left behind, which has been spectacular. Its business in China will suffer due to the sanctions imposed by the US, but its performance in the other relevant markets in the short term will be able to compensate for its weakening in the country led by Xi Jinping.

Cover image: Intel

More information: Tom's Hardware

In Xataka: In the future of AI hardware, NVIDIA will reign, although there is a company prepared to give it a good scare