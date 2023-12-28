Advances in hardware production have put on the table a new dilemma as to whether Moore's Law is definitely over, has stagnated, or is on its last legs.

While Nvidia has already declared its death for years, other players like Intel and AMD believe it has only slowed down.

The Moore's Lawa term coined in 1965, comments that the number of transistors per square inch on a circuit board will double approximately every two years, a rule that has held true for the past six decades.

Earlier this year, Intel CEO Pat Gelsingerwanted to talk about Moore's Law.

At that time, the Intel executive commented that the rule that has guided the production of processors over the last six decades still holds “but has slowed down.”

Despite the words of IntelThe truth is that Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has also repeatedly pointed out, specifically, since 2017, that Moore's Law has ended, and thus manufacturing faster devices will require pumping more electricity to more transistors, something that will significantly increase costs and energy consumption.

But back to Intel, because Gelsinger claimed that the recent rate of transistor doubling has been more than three years, rather than two, admitting that the golden age of Moore's Law is over, but that it is still in its final moments. .

The executive commented that the cost of a modern factory has increased from $10 billion to $20 billion in the last seven or eight years.

One of the causes of this considerable increase in costs is the new EUV lithography technologies.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to achieve these types of improvements in processor performance, companies such as Intel and AMD are using tricks to increase efficiency, such as taking full advantage of innovations such as 3D packaging, integral gate, advances in lithography or rear power delivery, among others.

On the other hand, these types of manufacturers have also begun to adopt chiplet-based designs that increase flexibilityas they allow multiple semiconductor process nodes in one product.