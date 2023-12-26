When it comes to a road accident, unfortunately we mostly talk about compensation cases as well as material damage, property damage, and even personal injury, an area in which article 2054 of the Civil Code applies. The Menghetti law firm tells us about it

December 27, 2023

The above rule, made up of 4 paragraphs, the first expressly states “The driver of a vehicle without rail guidance is obliged to compensate for the damage caused to people or property by the use of the vehicle, if he does not prove that he has done everything possible to avoid the damage” in the case of a collision between vehicles it is presumed, until proven otherwise, that each of the drivers equally contributed to causing the damage suffered by the individual vehicles”.

2054 of the Civil Code falls within the so-called Aquilian liability, i.e. extra-contractual, based on the general principle of neminem ledere. This principle obliges anyone who causes damage to a third party, whether malicious or negligent, to pay compensation to another. Furthermore, the injured party must provide proof of having done everything possible to avoid the accident, otherwise he or she will be held jointly responsible for the event pursuant to and for the purposes of the aforementioned provision of the Civil Code.

Obviously, this proof relating to the historical fact can be provided by means of a film, a witness statement, the report of the authorities involved or with the confession of the person responsible for the road accident.

As for the proof of injuries suffered following a road accident, the injured party has the burden of documenting them with scrupulous precision! This means that he must carry out all the necessary investigations and within the necessary timescales, also in order to prove that they are a direct consequence of the traumatic event suffered in the accident and leave no room for doubts when settling the injuries.

Specifically, damage can be reported in the accident from minor personal injuries, called micro-permanent, with after-effects below 9% of disability or for serious, very serious injuries, called macro-permanent, or with after-effects above 10% of disability.

In fact, for the quantification of minor injuries, reference is made to the Table of impairments to psychophysical integrity between 1 and 9 points of disability, established by the Ministry of Health with decree of 3 July 2003.

With regard to serious injuries or between 10 and 100 points of disability, however, we are still waiting for the legislator to prepare a single national table for the settlement of compensation for damages for serious or very serious personal biological injuries from a road accident.

Currently and until the national table is issued, the tables drawn up by the Justice Observatory of the Court of Milan and that of the Court of Rome are used, which in some cases may create unequal treatment.

In the following article, we will see what is meant by serious and very serious injury from a road accident and how to obtain compensation for the damage.

What is meant by serious, very serious or macro-permanent road injuries?

These are injuries that cause permanent damage to the health and therefore to the psychophysical integrity of the person.

Serious injuries can also lead to a permanent reduction in the injured person's working or functional capacity, as well as the loss of their autonomy in carrying out daily activities.

The extent of the injury is assessed, from a medical-legal point of view, when it can be considered stabilized with permanent sequelae and no other possible improvements or worsening can be seen.

It will thus be possible to precisely establish, by means of one or more medico-legal assessments as well as with the application of the current medico-legal Barèmes, the percentage of reduction in psycho-physical integrity which will be followed by the attribution of an appropriate score. for the permanent disability suffered and therefore compensation.

Subsequently it will be necessary to undergo a medical-legal examination by the trustee of the insurance company who will ascertain and attribute the disability suffered following the accident, which will be processed into economic compensation during the settlement.

This compensation will obviously be influenced by age, activity, etc., and has the task, especially in the case of serious injuries, of guaranteeing the victim the possibility of being able to live in a dignified manner, despite the limitations caused by the injuries suffered.

The Single National Table for calculating serious injuries from road accidents

As mentioned above, the extent of the permanent disability should be quantified according to what is set out in the National Table of Compensation for Impairments to Psycho-Physical Integrity between 10 and 100 points related to the monetary value assigned to each single point and to the age of the injured person.

The problem is that, although the preparation of this Table was provided for in the Insurance Code with Legislative Decree no. 209/2005, has not yet been issued, but the two tables of the Court of Rome or Milan apply at the discretion

Article 138 of the Private Insurance Code, in fact, as amended with Law no. 124 of 2017 (Competition Law) establishes in the first paragraph that “In order to guarantee the right of accident victims to full compensation for the non-pecuniary damage actually suffered and to rationalize the costs borne by the insurance system and consumers… provision is made of a specific single table throughout the territory of the Republic

a) impairments to psycho-physical integrity of between ten and one hundred points;

b) of the pecuniary value to be attributed to each single point of disability including the coefficients of variation corresponding to the age of the injured party.”

In the following paragraphs, the rule establishes the criteria and rules to be respected in the preparation of this table.

Compensation for damages for serious injuries from a road accident

Compensation for damages for serious injuries from a road accident is quantified through the use of the tables of the Court of Milan or Rome, which allow a pecuniary value to be assigned to the score of permanent disability and temporary incapacity suffered by the injured party.

This quantification is carried out on an equitable basis and, for all situations that present peculiarities specific to the individual case, leaves open the possibility for the judge to be able to order a personalization of the non-pecuniary damage, i.e. a percentage increase in the compensation.

For example, injury to the hearing organ for a person who is a tenor certainly generates worse consequences for the injured person who finds himself in the position of no longer being able to carry out his job compared to other subjects whose hearing loss does not change their working capacity.

Finally, these injuries affect the life not only of the macroinjured person, but also of the next of kin who could consequently see their lives turned upside down by caring for their loved one.

For the above, there is an obligation to demonstrate and quantify all the damages suffered in the appropriate way, therefore, especially in the case of serious injuries, it is objectively recommended to be assisted by those who deal specifically with the matter in order to be sure of being able to obtain compensation. more appropriate than compensation.

Criminal consequences in case of serious injuries from a road accident

If the prognosis of the disease lasts between 21 and 40 days, prosecution is possible upon complaint, while serious injuries remain ex officio prosecutable in the event that the illness lasts more than 40 days, even if the injuries were involuntary, as prescribed by article 590 of the Criminal Code. In fact, “Whoever causes personal injury to others through negligence is punished with imprisonment of up to three months… If the injury is serious the penalty is imprisonment from one to six months… if it is very serious, imprisonment from three months to two years”.

Until recently, this possibility occurred ex officio, i.e. criminal proceedings began automatically, without the need for a complaint from the injured party. With the introduction of the so-called Cartabia Reform, the prosecution of the crime of personal injury on the road has changed.

With the entry into force of Law 134 of 27 September 2021, serious or very serious personal road injuries have become prosecutable only upon complaint and action is taken automatically only in cases where aggravating circumstances are present.

