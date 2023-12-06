1. Photograph the vehicles and event location from near and far.

2. Immediately identify witnesses and ask for their name, surname and telephone number.

3. Evidence: call the police, call the CAI (CID), if it is not possible to draw up a statement on a sheet of paper describing how the events happened, signed by all the drivers of the vehicles involved, which will also be valid as an acknowledgment of responsibility .

4. Clear and concise declarations on the dynamics, for example: the undersigned Mr xxx on board the vehicle xxxx with license plate xxx of color xxx insured xxx on xxx at xxx hours was traveling along via xxx in Rome when he reached the intersection with via xxx / civico xxx was hit by the vehicle xxx with license plate xxx of color xxx insured xxx driven by xxxx who (did not respect the stop sign/the red light/overtook/exited a private place/hit him/etc..) and consequently suffered material damage/injuries.

5. Testimonial statements: simple and limited to the time of the event (example: The undersigned on date xxx at approximately xxx was in Rome on street xxx near street number xxx. I also declare that on that occasion I saw the vehicle/motorcycle xxx of color with license plate xxx who was traveling along the street xxxx when he was rear-ended/hit by the vehicle xxx of color xxx with license plate xxx and driven by a woman/a man, who did not respect the stop sign/left a parking lot/did not realize the presence of the first. … So I approached and provided my data for the testimony). Contact your attorney immediately if you have any concerns.

6. In the event of injuries, go to the emergency room within the first 24 hours, report the correct manner of the event (i.e. road accident in via xxx / pedestrian collision in via xxx etc..) and correctly represent whether you have suffered sprains and bruises to the joints or the body, show any abrasions, bruises, or even limitations in movement, finally, check that they have been transcribed correctly by the operators since what is not reported in the first emergency room will hardly be compensated.

7. Immediately after the accident, call an expert lawyer in the sector to represent the facts, such as material damage, property damage and injuries suffered in order to obtain an initial free consultation. The above, in order to obtain fair and adequate compensation for damage from a road accident quickly. Furthermore, it is possible, in case of reason, to proceed quickly and free of charge with the repair of the vehicle through the transfer of credit, which for example the Menghetti law firm makes available to its clients with affiliated workshops.

8. If you are contacted by the company or the insurance adjuster, communicate that you have given the mandate to your trusted lawyer and report to speak with him.

9. Evaluate carefully before signing forms to the expert, in some cases you could sign a conservative agreement accepting sums that subsequently will not prove appropriate, therefore always take the time to carefully evaluate each proposal and talk about it with your trusted lawyer.

10. Remember that any damage claimed must be proven and that it is always advisable to contact the lawyer as soon as possible, who is at your disposal even just for advice.

Lawyer Marco Menghetti