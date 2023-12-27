Suara.com – Social media was 'excited' by two Indonesian national team players who were suspected of consuming instant noodles in the middle of the Garuda squad's training camp (TC) agenda in Turkey ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The moment Witan Sulaeman cooked instant noodles in the hotel room the Indonesian National Team was staying in was recorded and uploaded by Marselino Ferdinan on social media, becoming a polemic.

Netizens strongly criticized Indonesian national team players for eating carelessly in the middle of TC, even coach Shin Tae-yong also gave a warning.

Regarding instant noodles, if consumed by athletes it can have a negative impact, especially if it is excessive. However, it turns out that there are also two benefits that can be obtained from consuming instant noodles. What's that?

Suitable for Athletes with Limited Time

Instant noodles are a quick and easy meal solution, ideal for runners who have limited time in their daily routine.

With its ease of preparation, instant noodles are an efficient option for meeting nutritional needs in the midst of busy schedules. However, of course as long as it is not consumed excessively.

Add Carbohydrates

The high carbohydrate content in instant noodles can be a quick source of energy before long distance running or intensive training.

These carbohydrates provide the energy boost needed to increase stamina and performance during physical activities that require extra effort.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam