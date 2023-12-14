Instagram could be innovating with new functionality that would change the way we share content: Flipside o Your Space. Even in the prototype phase, it promises a more private and personal facet in our profiles.

Instagram is considering this feature to allow users to set a private side to their profile. Here, they could post more personal photos and videos, visible only to a select group of friends.

This idea follows the trend of alternative accounts where people share more real, less polished aspects of their lives. An optional privacy enhancement.

Discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Flipside was initially named Your Space. According to a screenshot from Paluzzi, Instagram explains that Flipside is “a new space just for you and your friends.”

How Flipside would be used on Instagram

To access it, simply swipe down on a user's profile, thus revealing this more private section. The engineer found evidence of this modality by studying the code, although there is no official confirmation.

This could indicate that it is an option that It is still in the initial stages of development and experimentation.. The idea is to make it easy to share content with a closed circle of friends, without having to create a separate account.

Flipside adds to existing Instagram features, such as Best Friends for Stories. With this option these posts could be hosted in a separate section of the main profile, instead of being mixed in the main feed.

According to Paluzzi, users will be able to set a different profile picture, name, and bio for their Flipside. It will also include tools to manage who can see this private side and an option to “delete everyone” and start from scratch.

According to their information, everything shared on Flipside will continue to be subject to Instagram's community guidelines. Thus, Flipside, from Instagram, could be a function that brings a new dimension of privacy to profiles, very much in line with improvements in other applications.