American (US) independent internet comic and fashion designer Nefertari Moonn. Photo/X

WASHINGTON – United States (US) independent internet comic and fashion designer Nefertari Moonn said she converted to Islam after being struck by the commitment and resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Moonn, a 35-year-old resident of Tampa, Florida, told Anadolu, “I’m not necessarily saying Israel had anything to do with my conversion to Islam. It was only the Palestinian people, and their courage and faith that made me study Islam.”

“Seeing all the destruction the Palestinians have experienced… and seeing them still crying out to Allah is a very beautiful thing,” Moonn said.

“I feel like if you saw these people go through what they went through, they were still able to maintain their faith. “You have to look into it and see what contributed to people still holding on to God and holding on to their faith in their calling now in their final words,” he explained.

He described the Palestinian people as one of the “most resilient people” he had ever seen in his life.

He said, “This resilience stems not only from years of hardship in confronting Israel, but also from something more, which I believe has to do with Islam.”

“You see mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters lose their entire families and somehow, they’re still grateful for the little things they have. “So, like everyone else, I was very interested,” he said.

Underlining that she has always respected Islam and the Muslim holy book, the Koran, because her husband is a Muslim, Moonn said, “So, I feel like it was probably like a fateful situation for me in that something always led me to convert to Islam and of course the situation ended up encouraged me to enter that religion and make it my own religion.”

He appealed to the Palestinian people, saying, “I want you to know that the whole world is fighting for you right now.”