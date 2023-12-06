Suara.com – Haven’t heard from him for a long time, former child artist Dea Imut alias Dea Annisa is now fond of appearing in outfit of the day, aka OOTD, wearing a hat, which makes her look even more adorable.

Having not been seen on the small screen for a long time, Dea Imut is now 27 years old and not many people know is busy as an actor in films and soap operas. The name of this woman with the zodiac sign Pisces is quite popular with the millennial generation, thanks to her childhood role as Lala’s younger sister in the soap opera Bidadari.

Well, after growing up, Dea still can’t be separated from her nickname, so she seems to be attached to the OOTD wearing a hat that she has been showing recently, as summarized by Suara.com, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

1. Wear a gray hat to appear masculine

OOTD Dea Imut is wearing a gray baseball hat with a similar clothing color theme. Consisting of a short-sleeved t-shirt and long jeans, white sneakers and headphones perched around his neck. What’s more unique is that she also wore a unique ruffled sling bag with straps.

2. White hat with a feminine impression

Dea Imut’s appearance looks adorable with a white baseball head covering her long hair. Black tank top inner, baby pink crop top cardigan, and brown cargo pants made her appearance look sweet that day.

3. Monochrome Outfit Black Hat

Dea Imut managed to look masculine with a black baseball cap, gray jacket and gray jogger pants. Don’t forget the white sneakers and gray bag that make him look masculine. He also appears in a candid style, so he looks even cooler.

4. Hat when hiking for outdoor sports

If you want to look cool when hiking or climbing hills or hills, you can copy this Dea Imut style hat OOTD. She looked trendy with a beige hat, sunglasses, salmon pink jacket and black shoulder bag. He also appeared confident taking photos with beautiful natural scenery and backgrounds.

5. Wear a hat in a cafe

Dea Imut’s appearance this time looks like a scene kid. Dea’s outfit is a black jumpsuit with cut culottes. He also completed the outfit with a monochrome long-sleeved striped shirt, and didn’t forget to wear white sneakers. Don’t forget that he also appears in a candid style, with an aesthetic background.