Wolverine it won't be the only X-Men game produced by Insomniac Games: Confirmation comes in the worst possible way, i.e. through the disclosure of files following a hacker attack.

The fact was reported by Insider Gaming, which confirmed the existence, among the stolen files, of a contract signed by Jim Ryan (ex-president of Sony) and Isaac Perlmutter (Marvel) in 2021.

The contract had arranged for the construction of 3 video games dedicated to the X-Men: we know Wolverine very well by now, but what the other two games are is still a mystery. This takes on a reason when, as reported by further disclosed files, we notice the release window expected for the aforementioned titles.

The release window for Marvel's Wolverine was outlined according to this contract: it should arrive on the market by September 2025. The release of the other two games would instead be scheduled between 2029 and 2033.

In short, a very long-term contract, but one that seems to have been a winning move given the successes among critics and audiences garnered by the Marvel's Spider-Man series: it seems that Insomniac wants to consolidate its commitment to the world of superhero video games.

In these hours they continue to come to light new information regarding Insomniac Games' projects: we will keep you updated on all developments.

