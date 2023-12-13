Marvel Entertainment

The two Spider-Mans from Insomniac, but in the Multiverse? The next video game in the franchise could be the most ambitious and bestial of the entire saga.

Insomniac would be preparing a Spider-Man in the Multiverse video game. The studio, recognized for its Spider-Man successes in the video game industry, is at the center of leaks after a ransomware attack. A cyber attack that, apparently, reveals information about possible future projects. Among these leaked documents, references have been mentioned to new projects such as RCE, the third installment of the Redhead solo and… A Spider-Verse video game!

One of the most striking projects suggests the possibility of a game focused on the Spider-Man Multiverse. Although there is no official confirmation from Insomniac Games, some signs point towards a multiplayer game that would allow players to create their own spider character with the ability to customize outfits and select powers. That would be truly groundbreaking.

Insomniac Games' next announced project is Marvel's Wolverine, which is scheduled for release in 2024. However, details about these additional Spider-Man-related games have not yet been officially revealed by the studio.

The excitement for the arachnid future is palpable

Excitement among fans has grown due to the enormous success of Marvel's Spider-Man series. Insomniac's first title sold 33 million copies as of May 2022. While the sequel reached 2.5 million units sold in the first 24 hours, setting a record as the fastest-selling PlayStation game.

Sony

Although information about Insomniac's future projects has not yet been confirmed, Speculation about a multiplayer game in the Spider-Man Multiverse has sparked excitement among fans. Fan feedback suggests strong interest in the possibility of this new approach, especially with Insomniac's successful track record in creating experiences in the Marvel universe. I hope it ends up being fulfilled. It would be wonderful!

Fuente: Insider Gaming

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.