The leak of documents after the Insomniac Games hack has revealed information that accounts for the studio's future projects but also what has happened with its releases in the past. At the same time, it gives a perspective of a general panorama in gaming that is not exactly the honeymoon that everyone talks about.

Insomniac only made $567 USD with Sunset Overdrive

Last night, the group that hacked Insomniac Games released documents and material from the Sony studio and one of them has information about the financial performance of its video games. There is the case of Sunset Overdrive (via Insider-Gaming), exclusive to Xbox One with a subsequent release on PC, which debuted in 2014 and was classified as one of the best games on the console.

Unfortunately, outside of the good reviews, Sunset Overdrive was far from being a great deal because according to the data, Insomniac Games made a profit of only $567 USDa few hundred dollars for a game that cost millions.

Sunset Overdrive, an excellent game, but a failed business

How much did Sunset Overdrive cost and why did it make so little money?

In this regard, it is noted that Sunset Overdrive's development cost was $42,682,135 USD, this figure increases with the expenses allocated to marketing, a detail that is rarely or never revealed. In the cut that is made, Insomniac states that the game sold 1,898,433 copiesgenerating $49,737,133 USD in revenue. After covering the investment, co-developer Blind Squirrel Games' portion, and the costs of putting the game on the market and promoting it, the studio only made $567 USD.

In related news, the leak that affects Insomniac Games showed a prototype of Marvel's Wolverine and there are already complaints from players because they consider that Sony's formula is being exploited, which is based on the design and mechanics of Uncharted and the current era of God of War . Likewise, the leaked documents revealed the studio's launch plans for the coming years.

