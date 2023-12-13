Marvel's Spider-Man franchise in the hands of Insomniac Games has been a success and it is expected that another sequel is on the way. According to information that was leaked a few moments ago, PlayStation's star studio is already working on the next direct installment of this series.

Document reveals that Insomniac is already working on Marvel's Spider-Man 3

Following the hacking of Insomniac Games that resulted in the theft of information about the studio's plans, the leaks have not been long in coming and one of them explains the next step for Marvel's Spider-Man. Success makes continuity inevitable and according to a leaked document, Insomniac is already working on Marvel's Spider-Man 3a title that, if confirmed, will seal the studio's success with the franchise that has taken it to the top and is considered the most important team that PlayStation Studios has at this time.

Spider-Man 2 was a success and the third part would already be on the way

Insomniac has made no secret that more sequels to Marvel's Spider-Man are in the plans

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, within the framework of the premiere of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, creatives at Insomniac Games did not hide that there are plans for another, or other titles, in the franchise. In this regard, they have hinted that a third installment could star Miles Morales, letting Peter Parker rest for a moment. Likewise, it seems that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 project could be the most ambitious because in a recent interview, Bryan Intihar, creative director of Insomniac Games, considered that the third installment would be epic, making a comparison with the rise that the Universe had. Marvel Cinematic.

In related information, the same leak that today assumes that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in development also revealed Insomniac's plans for a game inspired by the Spider-Verse.

The good news in all this is that it wouldn't be long before we see the titles that have been leaked as Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel's Wolverine, but it has shown that it has enough talent and organization to launch AAA games in a short time.

