Insomniac Gamesone of the most important companies in the world of video games, has suffered an alleged leak of its current and future plans and a roadmap of all the projects that the studio had prepared for the coming years.

In fact, the leak has been of such magnitude that we have been able to see a diagram with the titles (and the year of release) of each one that would end up landing from the 2023 al 2030 in a video game industry that today is upside down. This leak has been on a scale very similar to what we saw from Rockstar Games a few years ago.

In this Reddit post you have a direct look at the leakswhich we will detail below:

Wolverine (2026)

Venom: Lethal Protector (2025)

Ratchet & Clank (2029)

Spider- Man 3 – indefinido

X- Men (2030)

Along with this roadmap, they have also been shared internal details of the company, possible artistic concepts, and plans for future projects of the company. Out of respect for the work of Insomniac Games, we will not share them in this entry. Although you are free to access this now public information through other means.

It is a shame to see how almost every year, we witness such important and key company leaks of great renown in the world of video games.