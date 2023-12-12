December has not been a nice and happy month as one would expect for Insomniac Games. After its latest game, Spiderman 2, did not win any awards at The Game Awards 2023 (despite being one of the most nominated), the company has just suffered a massive information hack that could have major consequences in the following days.

The crime was committed by Rhysida, which is a ransomware group, this term refers to a type of malicious code that locks the files on a system and demands a payment for them to be released and returned. The cybersecurity site, CyberDaily, was the first to report this attack and they assure that the stolen data contains information about the Wolverine game, which was announced in 2021 and we have not had any official news about it since then.

As a consequence, images of the game are already circulating on the Internet along with art and concepts of characters that could appear in the future title, as well as the passports of some Insomniac Games employees, among whom the voice actor of Spider-Man would be included. , Yuri Lowental.

ATTENTION: Below we are going to show the supposed images of the Wolverine game, they are not in good quality and there are no spoilers in them, but if you don’t want to see, scroll down or exit the note.

The Rhysida group has given Insomniac one week to pay the ransom for all data at a price of 50 bitcoins, which would be more than two million dollars. If not, they will sell the information to the highest bidder. These hackers are already known for having carried out attacks on institutions such as the British Library, the National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners (PAMI) in Argentina and have even stolen documents from the Chilean Army.

For now, Sonic Interactive Entertainment (SIE) released a statement to different media that says the following: “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cybersecurity attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no motive to believe that other divisions of SIE or Sony have been affected.

Right now, like cinema, the video game industry is suffering a serious problem in terms of hacking and information theft. We already saw how even the powerful Rockstar Games has been suffering from leaks of Grand Theft Auto VI since last year, to the point that they had to release the trailer a day before because it was already circulating on the networks.

These are very serious crimes, and let’s just hope that what is necessary is done to recover all the content and that the hackers can be found and arrested.

