Last week Insomniac Games has suffered a hacker attack of a ransomware type by a collective that asked for 50 bitcoins (the equivalent of 2 million dollars) in exchange for not publishing the stolen documents online. Apparently the studio has decided not to pay the ransom since such documents have now entered the public domain.

As reported by CyberDaily, over 1.3 million files ended up on the Internet, for a total of 1.6 TB of data. These include employee personal files, conversations on the Slack platform, accounting and human resources documents, but also material attributable to the various video games in production at Insomniac Games.

Precisely in this regard, the hackers have published the alleged roadmap of the video games in progress. For the record, we will therefore report it we invite you to stop reading here to avoid spoilers.

According to the alleged production table, Insomniac Games should publish a spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dedicated to Venom in 2025. This title would fit in the path already traced by Miles Morales, therefore it would be a small-sized product. In 2026 it should be the turn of Marvel's Wolverine, already announced some time ago, while 2028 would see the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Following, in 2029, a new chapter of the Ratchet & Clank series should be published, while in 2030 it should return to the Marvel universe with an X-Men game. After that, once all these games are published, Insomniac Games should focus on developing a new IP.

We reiterate that these are leaks attributable to stolen material, therefore what we have just reported should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. In any case it is about a hard blow for Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios.

