A hacking group known as Rhysida has leaked private data, screenshots and confidential information from Insomniac Games, creators of Ratchet & Clank and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

One of the biggest scourges in the video game industry are ransomware attacks. Or, rather, any hacker attack on studios and companies, which not only ruin the enthusiasm of developers and fans, but are also major economic blows.

It happened to Bandai Namco, Capcom or CD Projekt, but the most notable example is Rockstar Games. Last year, a young hacker leaked tons of images and videos of GTA 6, before its announcement.

It is the difficult and unfair ballot that now happens to Insomniac Games, the PlayStation Studios team after Ratchet & Clank, Marvel’s Spider-Man or the next Marvel’s Wolverine.

The Sony studio has not confirmed it, but various sources echo the news. Insomniac Games is apparently the victim of a ransomware attack.

The authorship belongs to the hacker group Rhysidawho are now demanding an amount from Insomniac, but have also auctioned off the stolen data for an astronomical figure.

Insomniac suffers a major data theft

According to the CyberDaily portal (InsiderGaming has also reported), Insomniac Games has suffered a ransomware attackwhich entails the theft of information and private data of its employees.

The creators of Ratchet & Clank and Spider-Man now face a serious blow, because the private data of their workers, passports, and confidential information about the studio’s upcoming projects have been leaked.

It also seems that Included are screenshots from Insomniac’s next game, Marvel’s Wolverine, which has not yet revealed any image publicly and officially.

This ransomware attack is carried out by Rhysida, a group of hackers who have managed to steal tons of private data from the PlayStation studio.

Apparently, Rhysida has informed Insomniac that they have a week (7 days) to proceed with the payment, to prevent the information from being leaked.

”With only 7 days left on the clock, take the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique and impressive data. Open your wallets and get ready to purchase exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, we do not resell, you will be the sole owner!” says the message from the Rhysida group.

However, this group of hackers has started the auction of the data, asking for a sum of 2 million dollars (or 50 bitcoins) in exchange.

The leaked data also includes a personal document of Yuri Lowenthal (actor de Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man).

This attack on Insomniac Games is one more, in a society that seems not to care about the damage they cause to employees, managers, video games and, of course, to us players. We will see how everything turns out, in the absence of confirmation from the study.