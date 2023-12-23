One of the hardest blows to the industry in recent times has been the cyberattack that Insomniac Games suffered a few days ago. The developer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been affected by an intrusion into its servers that has led to the massive filtering of documents and information.

Employee personal data, the studio's future plans, as well as versions of Marvel's Wolverine have come to light. After the obvious frustration experienced among the staff, the company has finally spoken publicly about what happened.









Thank you for your compassion and unconditional support. We deeply appreciate it.

We are saddened and angry about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it has taken on our development team. Over the past few days we have focused on supporting each other. We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors.

It also includes early development details for Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We are continuing to work quickly to determine what data was affected. This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in the early stages of production and will undoubtedly evolve a lot throughout development, like all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your continued support during these difficult times.

As we can read, the setback has been terrible. The employees have supported each other to overcome this difficult situation and are still assessing the extent to which the damage has been serious. In any case, what is not going to change plans is the launch based on the X-Men mutant.

And it is that Marvel’s Wolverine will continue, despite currents of opinion that suggested the possibility of the project being cancelled. The gameplays have been spread on social networks, so many of the surprises that Insomniac Games had in mind have been ruined. Finally, they take us to the future to see first-hand what we can expect from the work of action.