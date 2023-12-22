Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man multiplayer game was canceled some time ago, Bloomberg confirms, shedding light on the hack.

The hacking of Insomniac Games has had a huge impact on PlayStation studio workers (both current and former) who, on the eve of the Christmas holidays, have had to ensure that their personal data was not falling into the wrong hands.

The hacker group Rhysida leaked on the internet 1,6 terabytes of data stolen from Insomniac this week, including personal employee information, but also internal documents about its future Marvel games (Spider-Man, X-Men, Venom and of course Wolverine).

Many concept arts, presentations and images of a supposed Spider-Man multiplayer game have been circulating on the Internet for days. But, as Jason Schreier confirmed in Bloomberg, This is a project that has long been canceled..

Data on future projects, sales, budgets and estimated release dates of the games have been circulating on the Internet (mixed with some “fakes” created to increase confusion).

We have known for years that Insomniac was working on a multiplayer projectbut what we know at the moment is that it will not be that Spider-Man game, almost a “Spider-Verse”, that has been discussed these days… which does not mean that those ideas have not been reused in future multiplayer modes for Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Insomniac today broke its silence saying that “Like Logan, we at Insomniac are very tough,” and that development of Marvel's Wolverine continues on track. Surely there are still many surprises to be revealed…

Insomniac Games could announce layoffs after the holidays

Unfortunately, in a turn to more dramatic themes, another “surprise” that hackers seem to have busted for Insomniac is their plans to lay off between 50-75 people (due to budget reduction by Sony).

Not because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has not been profitable (quite the contrary) but it is part of the Sony cost reduction strategywhich could include the closure of another studyas seen in a presentation (dated November 9 of this year), reported by Kotaku.

According to Bloomberg, Insomniac had a meeting planned last Thursday to discuss potential layoffs… but that meeting has been postponed until after the holidaysaccording to the employees themselves.

Therefore, many Insomniac Games employees will spend Christmas thinking they may be one of those 50-75 employees they plan to lay off (unless they have changed plans).

In that presentation, they suggested that they would be the least productive members of Wolverine and Spider-Man 3, who would be replaced by members of the new Ratchet & Clank game and the new IP. It's going to be a difficult Christmas for all Insomniac Games workers.