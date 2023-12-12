The hacks in the industry they do not stop and, now, Insomniac Games was the victim of an attack. The study of PlayStation was targeted by a group called Rhysida, which attacked their systems with ransomware to steal information and subsequently demand payment or sell it to the highest bidder. Among the stolen data is material from Marvel’s Wolverine, the company’s next big game.

Hackers steal information from Insomniac Games and Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games was the target of a cyber attack

According to the details, Rhysida made public some information to prove that she had hacked Insomniac Games’ systems. Specifically, the hacker group published personal information of various employees and former employees of the study.

The attackers revealed personal documents of various people, including those of Yuri Lowenthalvoice of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In addition, they released some conceptual images of Marvel’s Wolverine, the studio’s current project that will arrive exclusively on PS5.

As usually happens in this type of attacks, hackers steal the information to later negotiate with those affected. Rhysid stated that he will give 7 days for Insomniac Games to pay an undisclosed amount for now.

At the same time, the group prepares an auction to sell all the stolen information to the highest bidder. Your goal is to obtain at least $2 MDD not Bitcoin. At the time of writing this, neither Insomniac Games nor PlayStation have commented on the hack.

Companies that have been victims of similar attacks have refused to negotiate with the attackers, who ultimately release the information publicly. It’s unclear how much material about the studio’s future games is in the hands of hackers, but everything suggests that there will be leaks in the coming days.

