“I have been and will always be the number one Napoli fan.” It is a message that Lorenzo Insigne is keen to reiterate in the interview granted to Sky Sport. “I heard rumors that I was envious of the scudetto won last year, but that’s not the case.” He came very close in 2018. “It’s sensational not to win the title with 91 points, but unfortunately it was also to our demerit, we let it slip away. I celebrated it as a fan in Toronto with my children at home, I know how much the team and our city cared about us.” For the good of Napoli, Insigne hopes that Osimhen ultimately chooses to stay in the blue. “I would tell him to think carefully before leaving, because the emotions he experienced here cannot be felt elsewhere. He will be able to make the right choice, I hope he stays for many years and it is right that the club makes an effort for him because such strong attackers there are none in Europe.”

Returning to talking about himself, the player made no secret that he would have liked to stay in Naples. “My dream was to do my whole career here, beyond the actual use. It’s my home, I would have liked to stay longer, but it went the way it went and that’s fine.” Now Mazzarri is back at the helm of the team, the coach who first bet on him. “He has a lot of experience and has had the opportunity to study in depth, it is important that he already knows the environment, the club and the fans and in the long run this will prove to be an advantage for everyone. Unfortunately moments like this can happen, we have seen it in flashes Napoli as it was with Spalletti and I hope that Mazzarri can do a great job especially on a mental level because it is needed.”

Current events tell of an imminent match against Juventus. “I have faced them many times, I am very fond of the matches in which I scored goals like the one behind closed doors which ended 1-0. I hope that the Azzurri put in an excellent performance on Friday. Unfortunately there are many points behind the top, but in my opinion there isn’t a one hundred percent favorite yet, so I hope he can move up the rankings. Kvaratskhelia? I didn’t know him, but last year he was Napoli’s added value, he did extraordinary things.” The experience in Canada took Insigne out of the national team. “I will never stop dreaming about it and being available to the coach. Next year I hope not to have so many injuries that have had a huge impact on the coach’s choices. I know that just your name is not enough to be called up, but you always have to demonstrate on the pitch deserve similar consideration” he concluded.

