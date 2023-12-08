loading…

As many as 350 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed in 24 hours by brutal Israeli attacks. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Inhabitant Palestine Of Gaza Strip continues to be a victim of indiscriminate attacks by the Israeli Zionist military as the international community continues to voice its concern over the humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a press conference that 350 Palestinians had been killed and 900 others injured in a 24-hour period.

He said the death toll had risen to 17,177 people and the number of injured had reached 46,000 since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7.

Al-Qudra added that the Israeli army deliberately targeted ambulances and civil protection teams.

“We are facing difficulties in counting the dead and injured due to continuous shooting and loss of communication,” he explained as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (8/12/2023).

He emphasized that less than one percent of the total victims of Israeli aggression have left the Rafah border to seek treatment abroad, and the occupancy rate in Gaza hospitals has reached 206 percent.

The Health Ministry spokesperson said that stopping health services in northern Gaza would have dangerous and disastrous consequences for those injured.

“We are experiencing major challenges in running the Al-Shifa Complex and need the support of international organizations. Baptist Hospital has lost capacity and is unable to offer healthcare services. “Apart from that, the invaders deliberately attacked ambulances and civil protection teams,” he explained.