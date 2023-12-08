The art project with the appropriate name Uitzicht is a joint initiative of the Student Chaplaincy Zwolle and the Spiritual Care Department of PI Zwolle. The idea was presented to the prison management and they were immediately enthusiastic. Board member Peter Schelkers: “From the cells we looked at a bare, empty wall. Thanks to this project, the view is now a lot happier and detainees have the prospect of a life behind the prison wall, which they can be part of again after serving their sentence.”