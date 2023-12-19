Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Jubilee – February 9, 2024 – $9.99 / €9.99

In Jubilee, you play as a character who was locked up for not paying his debt. Who put them in charge anyway!? In the first place, you were never going to pay…

Additionally, Inkulinati will finally be released on Nintendo Switch in 2024. Finally, The Cub will be released on January 19, 2024.

