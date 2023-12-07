She was fourth, then the crisis with one point in 4 races. And on Saturday there is Milan

No one would have imagined it at the beginning of November: Atalanta had just strolled through Empoli, waiting to challenge Inter from fourth in the standings. Then this horrible month turned his world upside down and shouted out a question: where did that Goddess go? Today he has seven points less than a year ago, it is the third worst start of the Gasperini era: 21 goals scored, only one point more than in the first 14 matches of 2017-2018, two more than the following season, marked by same number of defeats as today: six, the “historic” maximum, or rather minimum. Then, for the record, in 2018 the 3rd place in the Champions League finally arrived: at least this data is somewhat comforting, like the -4 from the fourth place of Rome and Naples, to say that nothing is yet irremediable. But the fact is that the current trend is worrying, more than that: one point in the last four championship games, with a draw in Udine achieved in the 92nd minute, and the one in the Europa League with Sporting was not much less difficult. In Bergamo, Gasp also went seven games without a win (2018-2019 season) and last year twice had three defeats and a draw in a row, but there is a however: if – fingers crossed – they go badly on Saturday against Milan, we would reach the longest winless streak, and therefore the lowest figure, of all these eight seasons in the space of five games.