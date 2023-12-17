Last Thursday 7 December, Israeli television showed a film, verified by Reuters, showing alleged “Hamas fighters”, captured, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs, stripped of their clothing, wearing only a pair of underwear, while sitting with their heads facing downwards on a street in Gaza City.

“We are talking about individuals captured in Jabalia and Shejaiya, strategic Hamas forts,” responded Eylon Levy, spokesperson for the Israeli government, when asked who the people portrayed in these images were. And then he added: «We are talking about men of military age who were discovered and stopped in areas of Gaza that civilians should have evacuated weeks ago», he said in reference to the possibility that those people could be civilians, and not militia fighters of Hamas, as denounced by several Arab countries following the diffusion of the images.

Regardless of whether they are militiamen or civilians, the International Committee of the Red Cross expressed concern about the images, adding that all detainees and prisoners of war must be treated with dignity and humanity, in accordance with the laws established by international law.

The images show over twenty people kneeling and without their clothes, some of them blindfolded, with Israeli soldiers behind them. Dozens of shoes and sandals can be seen abandoned on the street. Scenes that some NGOs and several Arab countries have defined as “illegal mass detentions…men deprived of their dignity, humiliated and shown to the world as war trophies”.

A similar number of detainees (it is unclear whether Hamas fighters or civilians) were packed into the back of a van in the vicinity of the incident.

Following the release of the images, some Palestinians said they recognized their relatives in those images, who had no connection to Hamas, according to what they declared. Some of these are very young kids.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said that among the people portrayed in the images, “and humiliated in that way”, there were also doctors and journalists.

The London-based Arab newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that one of the men pictured and captured is their correspondent Diaa Kahlout.

As for the specific location depicted in the images, some Palestinians believe it is the north-eastern city of Beit Lahia, an area which in the weeks following the October 7 attack was surrounded and effectively besieged by Israeli tanks. This hypothesis regarding the location of the geographical position was subsequently confirmed by Reuters.

Hani Almadhoun, an American of Palestinian descent who now lives in Virginia, said he recognized some of his relatives in one of the images, including his 12-year-old nephew, and that none of them had ties to Hamas or other militant and terrorist factions . On the afternoon of Friday 8 December, the Israeli armed forces freed twelve of Almadhoun's relatives and in-laws, after interrogating them for twelve hours. It is not yet clear how many detainees still remain in the hands of Israeli forces.