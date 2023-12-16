He never thought that his grandfather's old car, a 1996 Clio, would turn out to be much more than just a family vehicle. Before taking it to the scrapyard, he was able to verify that the car was a vestige of an almost forgotten collaboration between Renault and Apple, marking a milestone in the history of technology and the automotive industry that has been forgotten: Had I inherited the first and only Apple Car?

Yes, Apple briefly ventured into the automotive world in 1996 and this alliance with Renault gave life to the Clio Apple, a model that is practically unknown today. This vehicle, more than a simple car, was an experiment in technological integration in the pre-smartphone era.

The Renault Clio Apple was special from its conception. It integrated a Mac, offering a unique experience in connectivity and technology. This fusion between automotive and computing was innovative, anticipating current trends in intelligent vehicles. However, the project did not last long.

With the return of Steve Jobs to Apple in 1996, the company underwent a radical change. Steve Jobs, focused on redefining the image and direction of Apple, ended the collaboration with Renault. This strategic shift led the Apple Clio to oblivion, making it a rarity.

In a recent story published on the ForoClio.es forum, a user named Nisus shared his experience of inheriting this Clio Apple. When she saw the logo on one of its sides, she found the mythical apple and knew what she had on her hands.

The car, with only 61,000 km in 2019, was in exceptional condition. Nisus decided not only to preserve it, but to restore it, appreciating its historical and sentimental value.

The restoration process, detailed in the forum, shows the care and dedication in preserving this piece of history. From mechanical repairs to cosmetic maintenance, every step reflects respect for this unique vehicle.

But it is not the only story, the Apple Clio is regularly mentioned in forums, and searched on second-hand pages. It is quite a relic.

In the current panorama, rumors and expectations center around a scheduled Apple Car. This project, which has been in development since 2014, represents Apple's ambition to enter the automotive sector again, this time with a vehicle that promises to be a milestone in future mobility.

The Apple Car, as reports suggest, is a departure from the initial vision of a fully autonomous vehicle. Initially imagined without a steering wheel or pedals, the design has evolved into a semi-autonomous model. Its self-driving capability would be limited to highways, requiring manual control in adverse conditions and in urban environments.

This discovery is not only a trip to the past, but also a reflection on the paths not taken in technology. If Steve Jobs had not returned to Apple, what would the current technological landscape be like? Would we have a range of Apple-Renault vehicles roaming our streets?

The Apple Clio, although brief in existence, was a precursor to current efforts to integrate advanced technology into vehicles. The story of Nisus and his Apple Clio is a fascinating reminder of how innovation and experimentation can leave lasting, if often forgotten, marks.