We are a few days away from completing 2023, so it is the last week for the beneficiaries of Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) that seek to change the modality of their credit from Times the Minimum Wage (VSM) to pesos.

What happens if I don't make the change from VSM to Pesos?

As a user you would lose significant advantages:

If the credit is in pesos, in the coming years, there will be no increase in either the balance owed or the monthly payment paid.

Another benefit that you would miss out on if you do not make the change is that a fixed rate is established proportional to what the worker earns, so that those who earn less will obtain a rate that starts at 1.00% and those with a higher salary will have a rate limit that will be greater than 10.45%.

The other advantage of credit in pesos is that the employer contribution will be added to the capital directly. While, previously, the contribution first impacted interest and the rest, if any remained, was allocated to capital.

How do I complete the process online?

Infonavit enabled the application of the Shared Responsibility program, which helps to make effective the migration of the mortgage credit called Times Minimum Wage (VSM) to pesos.

Documents:

Once your account is created, go to the “My Credit” tab and select “Shared Responsibility”. There you must enter the data to locate the credit

Then, select “Conditions” to display the current situation of your credit. Open the “Procedure” tab, and in the “Shared Responsibility” column, click “Select”. Finally, confirm the conversion of the VSM credit to pesos by clicking “Yes”.

With the above, the legend should appear “Your financing has already been converted to pesos and you will be able to download the new financial conditions of your credit in PDF.”

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions