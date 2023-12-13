Through a statement that was replicated on its social networks, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) informed all its beneficiaries who have an Infonavit Credit in Sometimes Minimum Wage (VSM) that They have until December 31 to change it to the peso scheme.

The objective of making the change mentioned above is for the workers assigned to this Institute to prevent their monthly payment and the total balance of their debt from increasing in 2024.

According to Infonavit figures, more than 1 million 137 thousand people have already converted their credit to pesos and received the benefits of the Shared Responsibility program and can enjoy the following benefits:

Discounts on your debt for more than 81,835 million pesos. Fixed annual interest rate from 1.00% to 10.45%, depending on your monthly income. Monthly payment and fixed balance throughout the agreed term, without annual increases. Greater clarity on payments and remaining balances. Discount on the debt to finish paying the loan in the time established when requesting it.

Even with this, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) estimates more than 1 million 569 thousand financings, that are susceptible to this restructuring, continue to be denominated in VSM.

How to make the change from VSM to pesos?

The beneficiaries must follow the steps shared below:

Enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx), between the ninth and last day of the month. Choose the My Credit tab and then Shared Responsibility. Enter the state and zip code of the home. Review and compare the different conversion options offered by the program. Confirm the procedure and save the Welcome Letter and the Letter Modifying Financial Conditions, with the amount of the new monthly payment.

Infonavit recalled that the conversion to pesos It is a free procedure, what It does not require any intermediary or ‘coyote’.

YC

