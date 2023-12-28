During festive times like the Christmas holidays, the search for extra money becomes common. However, it is crucial to exercise caution, as scammers and fake brokers could take advantage of this opportunity to steal your personal information and commit fraud.

Infonavit has detected the most common frauds committed on these dates such as:

Take the savings from the Infonavit Housing Subaccount and give them to you in cash in exchange for a commission. Give you some payment solution or unemployment insurance and they charge you for completing the procedure. Register in My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) and help you pre-qualify to obtain credit.

Infonavit urged the population not to fall for these deceptions and recalled that:

The money that the beneficiaries have in Infonavit can only be withdrawn when the person retires or through a loan from the Institute. Infonavit's payment and insurance solutions have no cost and the process must be done by the beneficiary themselves. Registration in My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) is free and you should not allow someone else to carry out this process, as you would give access to your money and personal data to another person and you could be a victim of fraud or identity theft.

