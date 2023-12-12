There are less than three weeks until people who still have their Credit Infonavit in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) convert it to pesos and prevent your monthly payment and the total balance of your debt from increasing in 2024.

According to Infonavit, more than 1 million 569 thousand financings are susceptible to this restructuring, since They are still denominated in VSM.

Remembered to convert to pesos It is a free procedure, which does not require any intermediary o “coyote”.

People should only:

Enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx), between the ninth and last day of the month. Choose the My Credit tab and then Shared Responsibility. Enter the state and zip code of the home. Review and compare the different conversion options offered by the program. Confirm the procedure and save the Welcome Letter and the Letter Modifying Financial Conditions, with the amount of the new monthly payment.

What are the benefits of converting your credit from times minimum wage to pesos?

Until the end of November, more than 1 million 137 thousand people had converted their Minimum Wage Times credit to pesos, obtaining the following benefits: discounts on its debt for more than 81,835 million pesos.

Fixed annual interest rate from 1% to 10.45%, depending on your monthly income.

Monthly payment and fixed balance throughout the agreed term, without annual increases.

Greater clarity on payments and remaining balances; and discount on the debt to finish paying the credit in the time established when requesting it.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions