You can withdraw the savings you have in your Housing Subaccount at Infonavit if you have a Pension Resolution issued by the IMSS. This resolution for Infonavit may be due to old age or unemployment at an advanced age; due to disability or disability, total or partial equal to or greater than 50%.

According to the Infonavit website, The savings you have in your Housing Subaccount is the sum of the resources that you received from the contributions from your employer(s), and They are classified according to the date you received them, as seen below:

If between May 1972 and February 1992 you received contributions from your employer for 5% of your integrated daily salary, you have a Savings Fund. If between March 1992 and June 1997 you received contributions from your employer for 5% of your integrated daily salary, you have savings in your Housing Subaccount. If from July 1997 to date you have received contributions from your employer for 5% of your integrated daily salary, you have savings in your 1997 Housing Subaccount.

Depending on the dates on which you were contributing to the IMSS and Infonavit, you may have resources in one, two or all three concepts.

The withdrawal of your resources will be carried out considering the regulations of the Social Security Law regime in which you are located, which is determined according to the date on which you began to contribute to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which may be Law 73 or Law 97.

If you contributed to the IMSS and received contributions to Infonavit before July 1, 1997, and you no longer had a salaried employment relationship, your pension will be determined in accordance with the Social Security Law, under the regime of Law 73. If you contributed to IMSS and you received contributions to Infonavit before July 1, 1997, and after this date you continued working in a salaried employment relationship, to determine your pension you can choose between the Law of 73 regime or Law 97 regime. If you began To contribute to the IMSS and to receive contributions to Infonavit after July 1, 1997, Law 97 corresponds to you in determining your pension.

The way in which your Infonavit savings will be returned to you depends on the legal regime that applies to you.

If you have the option to select between either of the two regimes, you must choose it before starting your pension process.

