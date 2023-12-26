Cold this winter season? With the “Mejoavit Repara” and “Mejoavit Renew” credits, you have a wide list of options to face this season, since with any of these two financings you can repair, improve, expand or condition your home with the equipment you need to forget about low temperatures once and for all, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) reported this Tuesday.

Furthermore, if you prefer, you can also use the resources to waterproof your house or purchase thermal blinds; Remember that waterproofing acts as a coat to keep heat in the rooms of the home, while blinds allow you to maintain a pleasant temperature in your home, the agency said.

“When you obtain any of these credit products you will be given two cards, one with 80% of the total financing amount to buy what you need in affiliated stores and another with 20% to pay for labor,” he indicated.

To find out what you can buy and where you can use this card:

Enter the portal infonavit.org.mx

In the I Want a Credit section, choose I want to remodel. Select Mejoravit Repair or Mejoravit Renew and the characteristics of each of these financings as well as the list of affiliated businesses and the requirements of the improvement products will be displayed.

Consider that the construction materials, products, tools, devices, and utensils that you can buy with both credits must be used for:

Repair or remodel any section of your house in poor condition: ceilings, floors, doors, windows, among others. Improve your home: paint bedrooms, renovate kitchen, bathrooms, gardens, etc. Condition spaces: installation of lamps, bathroom cabinets, air conditioning, among others. Install, repair or improve service connections: drainage, drinking water and electricity. Place architectural elements that support the reduction of housing costs: domes, windows, rainwater collection mechanisms, etc. Condition equipment in your home: to improve the habitability of people who have a disability or physical limitation.

To start your credit process and know the amount of financing you can access, you must enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx).

With Mejoravit Repair:

The credit you could obtain ranges from 9,461 pesos to 37,844 pesos (without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount). The fixed annual interest rate is 10%. You can choose the term to pay the loan from 1 to 5 years.

With Mejoravit Renew:

The amount of the credit is 37,844 pesos up to 149,485 pesos (without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount). The fixed annual interest rate is 11%. The term to pay the loan is to choose from 1 to 10 years.

Requirements to access Mejoravit Repair or Mejoravit Renew:

Be entitled with a current employment relationship. Be registered in an Afore and have updated biometric data records. Authorize the inquiry to the credit bureau. Not having a current credit with Infonavit.

“Join the Socio Infonavit community and enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits. You only need your Social Security Number (SSN) and your My Infonavit Account password. Download the app or sign up today at app.socioinfonavit.comand know everything you need to know about Infonavit credits, procedures and services, in a simple and clear way at infonavitfacil.mx”, concluded the organization.

