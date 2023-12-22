Did you know that you can allocate a part of your bonus to reduce the debt of your Infonavit Credit or finish paying it? By doing so, you can save on interest payments and might even get a discount.

There are two ways to reduce debt:

Extraordinary Payments. Discount for Early Settlement.

How to do it?

If the money you received as a bonus is enough to pay the entire debt, You can receive a discount of up to 50%, thanks to the Early Settlement Discount program.

You would need the balance of your Infonavit Credit to be 25% or less of your original debt.

To find out if your mortgage loan is a candidate for the discount and how much you must pay, enter from the 10th of each month to “My Infonavit Account”, enter the “My Credit” section, then “Balances and Movements”, then “Payment Options”.

In order to apply for the discount, make the payment in business days for the exact amount and in a single payment.

If you cannot pay off your financing, you can take part of your bonus and make extraordinary payments to reduce your debt, save on interest payments and pay off your credit faster.

Ways to make payments:

Online:

Enter “My Infonavit Account”. Click on the “My Credit” section, in Balances and Movements and go to Pay my credit. Make payment with a credit or debit card from any bank, except American Express.

You can pay up to three times a month with a maximum amount of 30 thousand pesos each.

It is recommended as a backup to save your proof of payment.

At the bank window:

Check the banks and payment methods on the Infonavit portal. Use your 10-digit credit number as a reference. Save your receipt. By electronic transfer

Check the banks and payment methods on the Infonavit portal:

Enter as a concept or description: your 10-digit credit number. Choose the deposit amount. Save proof of payment. In authorized establishments

Check what they are on the Infonavit portal:

Provide the cashier with your credit number or show your account statement. Save proof of payment. Minimum deposit amount: 50 pesos.

