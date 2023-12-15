The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) held its 128th Ordinary General Assembly, in which the transformation that the Institute has had since the beginning of this administration was highlightedrecovering its nature as a social security institution of the Mexican State, diversifying its credit products to meet the needs of people and making its financial schemes more flexible so that more and more people have access to a housing solution that allows them to build their assets.

Likewise, it was recognized that, thanks to the financial solidity of the Institute and the tripartite dialogue between the sector of workers, employers and the government, Infonavit has carried out different actions to offer the country's workers cheap and accessible loans, such as lowering interest rates to a historically low level.

The increase in maximum credit amounts; the age adjustment plus the period to pay the loan (70 years for men and 75 for women).

The launch of Infonavit Womanwhich in addition to giving women a longer period to pay their credit, gives them a bonus in points so that they can access financing faster.

During the session, the assembly members examined and approved the Five-year financial plancorresponding to the period 2024-2028.

The income and expenditure budget; the work and financing plans for 2024.

In his message, the head of the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), Román Meyer Falcón, representing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He highlighted that thanks to the dialogue and agreements reached with the various sectors, it has been possible to reduce the housing gap and strengthen the National Housing Policy. so that more families have access to adequate housing.

“We firmly believe that the foundations have been laid for a housing policy with a social cut, a housing policy where today almost four million Mexicans have escaped the housing gap thanks to Infonavit and other federal government institutions,” said.

For his part, the general director of Infonavit, Carlos Martínez Velázquez, highlighted that from the beginning of this administration the Institute put the workers at the center of all its actions and that thanks to this and the tripartite dialogue, the products of credit and payment solutions for the benefit of people.

As a result of these efforts, during the five years of this administration it has been possible to restructure or support the settlement of 4.8 million loans with a social investment of more than 172 billion pesos.

Convert more than one million 137 thousand credits from Minimum Wage Times (VSM) to pesos. Grant more than 2.3 million credits in the different modalities offered by Infonavit, generating an economic benefit of 1.1 billion pesos. Return more than 125 billion pesos to one million 178 thousand workers who have reached retirement age and have requested these resources. Provide a return on workers' savings higher than inflation levels, without transferring the volatility of financial markets. Reduce operating expenses from 0.42% in 2018 to 0.23% in 2023.

“In short, we have consolidated a system that lends to those who need it for what they need in terms of housing, that invests workers' savings responsibly and that solidarity restructures loans when a worker has a payment problem,” Martínez Velázquez emphasized.

In his speech, Marath Bolaños, Secretary of Labor and Social Security (STPS), representing the government sector, assured that There is a vanguard in labor rights in Mexicodue to the workers registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the increase in the minimum wage and the elimination of subcontracting.

In this sense, he said that “Infonavit has a very important task: to promote the conditions and thus provide workers with decent housing that allows them to build a life of well-being.”

In this regard, Fernando Salgado Delgado, representing the Workers' Sector, pointed out that it is necessary to promote strategies to increase the placement of credits and generate housing supply for lower-income workers, without leaving aside construction quality and good location.

Likewise, he said that work must be done to promote actions to provide housing options to workers who are employed thanks to the arrival of new companies in the country, since “it would be unforgivable if this new wave of investments not only did not foresee the housing needs , but would aggravate the scarcity of urban land and make it even more expensive.

Representing the Business Sector, José Medina Mora Icaza highlighted that the tripartism that characterizes Infonavit “It is not only an open exchange of ideas, but also an example of maturity to assume plural reality and respect to the opinion of the other economic, union, social and government sectors”.

Likewise, he recognized that, despite the progress, challenges persist, such as the design of formulas that allow lower-income workers to acquire a house, improving accessibility to credit.

In this sense, he reiterated the commitment of the business sector in building an Infonavit that benefits all Mexicans.

