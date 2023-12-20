The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has benefited 30 thousand people from the municipalities of Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero, with the application of a six-month extension in the payment of his credit.

This information was released in the morning of the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorcarried out in the port of AcapulcoGuerrero, in which the progress of the Reconstruction Plan of the Government of Mexico was presented, after the passage of Hurricane “Otis”.

Likewise, it was reported that Infonavit has received 4,105 requests to use the Housing Subaccount and 5,794 requests to apply damage insurance which the Institute's mortgage loans have.

Social investment in support measures is 881 million pesos

The application of Infonavit support measures represents an estimated social investment of 881 million pesos.

During the event, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was accompanied by members of his cabinet and the general director of Infonavit, Carlos Martínez Velázquez.

Infonavit called on borrowers who were affected to apply for damage insurance on their credit. To do this, they must submit their damage notice to:

The Regional Delegation or Infonavit Service Center anywhere in the country. The mailbox: atencionotis@infonavit.org.mx Or in the module of the Welfare Secretariat, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Location: Av. Costera Miguel Alemán 4455, Subdivision. Costa Azul, CP 39850, Acapulco de Juárez, Guerrero.

—

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions