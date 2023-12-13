Infonavit is responsible for generating a large number of procedures for workers. It not only focuses on granting credits, but a variety of procedures can be generated if necessary.

It is important to be aware of the processes that can be carried out so as not to be vulnerable to any fraud attempt. Being informed about Infonavit savings is an important responsibility towards your financial resources.

Infonavit has detected that there are people who offer services that can easily be carried out at no cost, such as applying for credit, recovering resources in the event of retirement or registering in My Infonavit Account.

What are the free Infonavit procedures?

Review your points to process a loan. Know the balance of the Housing Subaccount. Get pre-qualified. Start the credit application process. Update your personal information. Upload documentation for the credit application. Pay the monthly payments for financing. Change the credit from Minimum Wage Times (VSM) to pesos. Check account status. Obtain a Discount Withholding Notice. Make a request for the Refund of Excess Payments. Obtain the Certificate of Interest for the Annual Tax Declaration. Schedule an appointment at the Infonavit offices.

