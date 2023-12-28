During this holiday season and Christmas parties, people are likely to look for different ways to finance the series of expenses that usually occur during these dates. This is nothing but a great opportunity for “Coyotes” and false managers can steal your personal information and make you a victim of fraud.

The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) warns that the main deceptions related to this agency are:

Take out your savings and give them to you in cash in exchange for a commission.

Get paid for making an Unemployment Insurance payment when the procedure can be carried out in person, at no cost.

Register in My Infonavit Account and help you get a better grade.

That's why, Infonavit remembers that this money can only be obtained when you retire or through a loan with the Institute. Plus, any insurance or payment solution is free and easy to do yourself. Finally, it is important that no one other than you has access to the registry of My Infonavit Accountsince you would give access to your money and personal data.

Remember that all procedures related to Infonavit are personal and free. You just need to have your Social Security Number (SSN) and your password My Infonavit Accountwhich you can download through Play Store o App Store. If you have any questions, you can clarify them on the agency's web portal.

