If you are a worker, you have a house, and one of your New Year's resolutions is to remodel your house, you should know that the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) It has a financing program that allows you to make home improvements. This offers credits ranging from 37,844.35 pesos to 149,485.19 pesos, without exceeding 90% of the amount in the housing subaccount.

This credit, called Mejoravit, has a fixed annual interest rate of 11%; It can be paid in terms of 1 to 10 years; and you do not have to leave the home as collateral.

The resources of this Infonavit credit are granted through deposits to 2 cards, in which the 80% for purchases of materials in authorized stores, and the remaining 20% ​​can be used in cash to pay for labor.

Among the requirements to access the credit, which is granted individually, are:

The sum of your age, plus the term of your credit, must not exceed 70 years; If you are a woman, it must not exceed 75. The home must be in your name, your spouse or common-law partner, children, siblings, parents, grandparents or in-laws. Inhabit the home to which you will make repairs, extensions or improvements. The home may be rented, demonstrating it with: the lease contract with a minimum validity of one year remaining on the date of contracting the credit and the CFDI invoices that cover the payment of the rent. If you want to regularize your home, that is, obtain the legal title granted by the notary, you can request 30% of the credit amount to cover notary expenses.

Additionally, you need:

Be entitled with a current employment relationship. Be registered in an Afore and have updated biometric records. Authorize the inquiry to the credit bureau. Not having a current credit with Infonavit. Complete the modules of the “Know More to Decide Better Course”. Enter My Infonavit Account to find out the amount you can access and learn about the requirements and more of this credit. If you processed your Mejoravit credit before June 30, 2022.

The documents that are required for this credit of up to 149 thousand pesos are:

Original of the Credit Registration application. Original and copy of valid official identification. It can be a passport or voter ID. If you present INE or IFE, the copy must be 200%. Original and copy of your birth certificate. Print or copy of your CURP. Print or copy of the RFC query. Original and copy of any of the following proofs of address of the home to be repaired or improved no older than 3 months: Electricity bill Property Water Landline Telephone Natural gas Cable TV Internet bill Mobile/Cellular phone bill (domiciled) Letter: Under oath of truth, indicating the improvements to be made, the amount of labor to be used, and if you have requested it, indicate the amount that will be used to regularize the ownership of the home. Download the form in My Infonavit Account. A photograph showing the room or space where the repairs, additions, or improvement(s) will be carried out. The printout must be in color, clear and legible, and the size must be at least half a letter. Proof of the Course Know More to Decide Better. Initial Budget Format of the improvement to be made. Download the form in My Infonavit Account.

If the home to be improved is in your name:

You must present the document that proves the legitimate ownership of the home. Consult the list of documents of legitimate possession and/or secure possession.

If the amount of credit allocated for the expenses of remodeling your home is not enough to cover the total amount of taxes, duties and notarial fees incurred, you must cover them with your own resources.

