The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) modified some requirements to buy land to build a home.

Previously, the land to be purchased had to be located in an urban area; now, It may be in a semi-urban or rural area.

Now, through the Crediterreno program, the Institute allows you to buy land with some construction progress, as long as the value of the building is not greater than 20% of the value of the land indicated in the appraisal.

The property must have residential or mixed use, which includes residential use.

Other requirements are:

Have individual property title in the name of the seller, be free of liens and registered in the Public Property Registry. Have proof of alignment and official number, which indicates its address and location on the land. Be close to work, health, educational, supply and recreational centers. Not be located in a risk area. Have the documents that validate that the land has the basic services or their feasibility, that is, that the land is enabled for installation in the near future. The basic services are: drinking water, drainage, electricity, telecommunications, garbage collection and disposal and public lighting, or at least with access to and from these services. In addition, the land must be up to date with utility and property tax payments. Have the minimum surface area of ​​the land in the town where you buy.

If it is located within a housing development, it must have paved access and curbs, sidewalks and medians, spaces with green areas, in accordance with the state and municipal regulations applicable to the place in question.

If the land meets these requirements, you can prequalify yourself in My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) to find out the amount of credit you could access and to know if you meet the necessary points to request it.

To process Crediterreno it is essential to be a beneficiary of Infonavit, have a current employment relationship and follow these steps:

Choose the land and, if it meets the requirements, select an authorized appraiser from the list available at www.infonavit.org.mx. Request the appraisal and technical opinion of the land. (Consider that this expense is your responsibility). Take the online course “Know more to decide better”, in My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx). Fill out the Credit Registration Application (you can download it from www.infonavit.org.mx). Integrate the file with the documents requested. Register your credit at the nearest Infonavit Service Center (Cesi). Authorizes consultation with the Credit Bureau. Formalize your credit before the notary.

