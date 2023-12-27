Influenza is the number one enemy of children aged 5 and under at this time of year. “It is the disease that 'fills' our studies the most at this stage”, explains Antonio D'Avino, president of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors (Fimp), to Adnkronos Salute.

“This year, as is known – he recalls – the epidemiological and virological surveillance of the Higher Institute of Health does not only concern the influenza virus, but also two other viruses, Sars-CoV-2 and then the respiratory syncytial “RSV” which can cause bronchiolitis”. Compared to last week “there has been an increase in the incidence of influenza. The influenza virus, among the three of which we pay attention, is the one that circulates the most, followed by Sars-CoV-2 and then by the respiratory syncytial virus”. As family paediatricians “we are more interested because, for influenza, children under the age of 5 are those most affected and the syncytial virus mainly affects the youngest”. The situation, as regards the pressure on paediatricians' surgeries, “is therefore quite critical. We read about besieged emergency rooms – observes President Fimp – but let's remember that, for example, for a child with bronchiolitis who arrives in the emergency room we we treat 15-20 in the area.”

The “filtering action that we are doing is great – highlights D'Avino – especially on these diseases that do not require specific therapy: both the flu, Covid and the respiratory syncytial virus, in fact, require symptomatic treatment , that is, it means using fever reducers, it means paying attention to hydration, keeping the patient at rest. Generally, these are illnesses that resolve within 4-7 days. According to our calculations, thanks to our filter function only the “1% of our patients go to the emergency room: these are important numbers. Everyone, for the healthcare of children, us in the area and our hospital colleagues in the healthcare facilities, plays their role and contributes to the same extent to protecting health some children”.