Influenza and other respiratory viruses continue their rise. “In the 47th week (20-26 November) the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 542 thousand, for a total of approximately 2,305,000 cases since the start of surveillance”. This is the picture that emerges from the monitoring of the RespiVirNet network, coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. In the report updated today it is noted that the incidence of flu-like syndromes in Italy is rising and stands at 9.2 cases per thousand assisted (against 7.9 in the last bulletin).

“The incidence is increasing in all age groups – we read – but children under the age of 5 are most affected, where the incidence is equal to 17.9 cases per thousand assisted (15.9 in the previous week) Last season in this same week the incidence” in under 5s was much higher, “equal to 40 cases per thousand assisted”. Returning to the last 7 days monitored, in the 5-14 age group the incidence was found to be 7.06 cases per thousand assisted, in the 15-64 age group at 10.07 and among the over 65s at 6.22 cases per thousand assisted. Overall, in the 47th week of 2023, the authors of the report conclude, the flu-like syndrome curve shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold, but lower than those recorded in the last season, 2022-2023.

Narrowing the focus on the regions, in those that have activated surveillance the incidence level of flu-like syndromes is above the baseline threshold (3.99 cases per thousand assisted), everywhere except in Molise. The report specifies that the incidence observed in some regions is strongly influenced by the small number of doctors and pediatricians who have currently sent their data. In any case, from the separated data it emerges that the highest incidence this week is found in Lombardy (12.57 cases per thousand assisted), followed by Piedmont (11.14) and Liguria (10.88), Abruzzo (10 .67) and Emilia Romagna (10.54). In these regions the average intensity threshold has been reached.