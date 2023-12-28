“The peak of flu cases is close, as expected it will occur between December 2023 and January 2024”. Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, outlined the picture to Adnkronos Salute in the last days of the year, with many Italians struggling with the flu. “This is the most intense moment of circulation and this year it is a challenging infection also because the vaccination campaign, as unfortunately happens every year – with the exception of 2020 – does not reach the necessary objectives”.

The campaign for influenza vaccination, he underlines, “unfortunately did not go very well, it had insufficient participation, especially for people at risk due to age or pathologies: there is a huge mass of people who are uncovered – highlights Ricciardi – both against the flu and against Covid and we are seeing it with the number of people who get sick.”

The Long Flu, characterized by a very slow recovery from the seasonal infection which can last even weeks, “is not new: we have already seen that there is a flu capable of having this long course. The flu strains are various and some of these can be more debilitating. But what is really worrying is Long Covid which today seems very underestimated.”

In particular, he underlines, the risk of Long Covid linked to reinfections is underestimated. The American doctor and scientist Eric Topol “just yesterday showed that the more you get infected, the more predisposed you are to Long Covid. Getting infected two or three times, as happens to many, is not a positive thing – warns Ricciardi – because people to whom it happens are vulnerable to the consequences of the virus. Long Covid, for all this, worries us more than Long Flu.”