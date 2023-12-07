The 2023 flu is moving fast in Italy: 630 thousand infections in the last week (27 November – 3 December) and almost 3 million Italians have been affected since the start of epidemic surveillance. “The number of cases of influenza-like syndromes (Ili) continues to increase in Italy. In the 48th week (27 November – 3 December), the incidence is equal to 10.7 cases per thousand assisted (9.3 in the previous week ).It is underlined that various respiratory viruses and not just influenza viruses contribute to this increase”, highlights the latest epidemiological report RespiVirNet published by the ISS. In the week monitored by the report, “the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 630,000, for a total of approximately 2,946,000 cases since the start of surveillance”.

“The incidence is increasing in all age groups, but children under the age of five are most affected, where the incidence is equal to 24.7 cases per thousand assisted (18.5 in the previous week). Last year season in this same week the incidence in children under five years was equal to 49.2 thousand assisted cases”, records the report. In other age groups, the incidence reaches 11.41 (15-64 years) and among individuals aged 65 or over 6.33 cases per thousand assisted”, concludes the report.

Read also