After weeks of recovery, the incidence of flu cases “is stable at 11.09 cases per thousand assisted (10.98 in the previous week). Various respiratory viruses and not just influenza viruses contribute to this increase. In the 49th week (from 4 to 10 December), the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 653,000, for a total of approximately 3,628,000 cases since the start of surveillance”. This is highlighted by the latest RespiVirNet epidemiological bulletin published today by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Who gets sicker

Those who are “most affected are children under the age of five, where the incidence is equal to 25.2 cases per thousand assisted (24.8 in the previous week),” we read in the report. In the 5-14 age group the incidence reached 11.32 cases per thousand assisted, in the 15-64 age group it reached 11.20 and among people aged 65 and over it reached 7.02 cases per thousand assisted.

All the regions and autonomous provinces, among those that have activated surveillance, record an incidence level of flu-like syndromes “above the baseline threshold, except Molise. In 12 regions and autonomous provinces the average intensity threshold of the flu has been reached 'incidence”.

