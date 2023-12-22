Inflation will appear as the unwanted guest at this Christmas dinner, whose ingredients cost up to 56% more than a year ago.

Known as the poor man's tax because it hurts those who have the least the most, Inflation rebounded to 4.5% in the first half of December and exceeded analysts' expectation of 4.3%.

Food prices took the lead this season, with increases of 56% in the case of onion and poblano chili, followed by carrots and green tomatoes, whose prices rose more than 50%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The dinner will be more expensive this year, since of the 26 products it includes, 14 show rising prices compared to the 2022 festivities, reported Agricultural Market Consulting Group (GCMA).

Behind the increases there are factors related to climatic conditions, explained Juan Carlos Anaya, director of GCMA.

Sugar and beans also appear among the foods that became most expensive this season. The first responds to the fact that the harvest's production was lower than expected and the second has to do with the drought, Anaya said.

Monterrey, with a population of 1.2 million inhabitants, suffers from the most severe food shortage among the main cities, indicate the records of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco).

SUN

Food will be more expensive this Christmas

Annual inflation in Mexico rose again in the first half of December, exceeding the expectations of specialists, to stand at 4.46%, its highest level since the second half of last September, reveal data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In the first half of December of this year, the National Consumer Price Index observed an increase of 0.52% compared to the immediately previous period, the highest rate for said period since 2018.

The general increase in prices in the first half of December was above the analysts' consensus of 4.34% annually, and even exceeded the range of their expectations, which ranged from a minimum of 4.03% to a maximum of 4.45% expected. by the 33 financial institutions consulted by CitiBanamex.

The services sector continues to be the most worrying, as it shows resistance to going down, commented Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at the Base financial group.

The Underlying Price Index, which includes goods and services whose prices are less volatile, observed a growth of 0.46% at a biweekly rate and an annual rate of 5.19%, lower than the 5.30% observed in the previous fortnight.

Internally, merchandise prices increased 5.02% at an annual rate and services prices increased 5.40%, their highest level since the second half of last May.

In the same period, the Non-Underlying Price Index accelerated its progress and advanced 0.68% every two weeks, bringing its annual increase to 2.28% compared to the 1.45% increase observed in the immediately previous period. Within the index, the prices of agricultural products grew 3.80% at an annual rate, while those of energy and tariffs authorized by the government increased 1.0 percent.

Finally, the Price Index of the Minimum Consumption Basket, which evaluates the prices of 176 products and services that make it up, contained in the food and non-food basket of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), had a biweekly variation of 0.41% and an annual variation of 3.94 percent.

SUN

PROJECTION FOR 2024

What are the challenges of Latin America?

The economic slowdown, inequality and the rising cost of debt are some of the common economic challenges of Latin America for 2024, to which are added other more specific ones such as hyperinflation in Argentina or the boost of key economic sectors in Mexico, Chile or Brazil.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) raised its regional GDP growth projection for 2023 to 2.2%, but warned that the global macroeconomic scenario remains “complex.”

The panorama in Argentina is complex with close to 45% of the population living in poverty and with inflation of 160.9% year-on-year. So the economic challenges facing the country are multiple, but the first and most urgent is to stabilize the macroeconomy.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) noted in its latest report that Latin America must adopt an ambitious and broad investment agenda to reduce poverty and extreme poverty.

Brazil, the largest Latin American economy, will lose steam next year, as the OECD estimates growth of 1.8% in 2024, compared to the 3% estimated for 2023. which can complicate the financing of the large social programs of the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Mexico, the main challenges are investments in infrastructure, mainly in water and energy, and taking advantage of its competitive advantages by having the US as its main partner, as well as the rise of relocation of supply chains in North America or “nearshoring”.

In Chile, with inflation contained and expected to close the year below 5% and an aggressive interest rate cut underway, the great challenge for 2024 is to grow again.

The OECD predicted that the Chilean economy will have zero growth this year due mainly to the “weakness” of domestic demand, but in 2024 GDP will expand by 1.8 percent.

EFE

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions