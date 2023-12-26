Jerome Powell Christine Lagarde

Inflation, the most used and feared word by governments, banks and economists

Inflation, one of the most used and feared words by Governments, economists and above all by Central Banks in the year that is about to end. All economies are, fortunately, emerging from the worst series of consecutive interest rate increases, a trend not seen for over 40 years. Despite this, the world economy, despite different trends, is showing unexpected resilience. Now, in this cooling phase, the Fed and the ECB will have to show not only strong nerves but truly remarkable balancing skills. Because, if on the one hand they will have to continue to guarantee the barrier against inflation and the achievement of the ideal objective of 2%, on the other hand they will have to be able to loosen the restrictive policy to prevent the transition from low inflation to full recession. And it is in this direction that the Fed, once again anticipating the similar European body, has confirmed its intention to move.

READ ALSO: Tim Rossi's president: “The ECB will quickly cut rates”

Inflation, once again the Fed has preceded the ECB

The American body, led by Jerome Powell, confirmed that now, in a phase of slowdown in both employment and inflation, it will be crucial to find the right intensity both in the timing and extent of the next drops in interest rates. The markets have already warned that the tide is changing and believe it likely that in 2024 the Fed could make six cuts for a total of 150 points. Perhaps something too optimistic but in line with what the American Bank seems to want to implement. To tell the truth, even in America the battle against inflation is not yet won given that the country is practically without unemployment, with almost 200,000 jobs created in November and new contracts with average increases of 4%. A set of positive data that should normalize more so that the economy returns to balance. Obviously the path taken is the right one but it will take time and probably a few more downturns for the economic system to return to normalization based on growth, low inflation and consolidation. And this for America, because, in Europe, it's a completely different story.

Subscribe to the newsletter